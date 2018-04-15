The Silence of Owls

On my monthly trips to Somerset Crafts gallery, I drive the quiet way through the lanes through the Somerset levels. One fresh December morning last year I had to stop as I spotted something quite beautiful through my rear view mirror.

A trail of mist was weaving a path across the distant woods.

It was very quiet, the mist absorbed the sound just like the silent flight of an owl.

The first time I became aware of this silent flight was when I was living in South Wales after leaving art college. I sat in the half light of dusk on my doorstep drinking beer and an owl flew out of the trees. It glided majestically with great wings that seemed to sweep up all the usual sounds around me.

It’s interesting to read about the science behind the owls flight, and about how the structure of their downy feathers soak up sound. Have a look at this article if you are interested. https://asknature.org/strategy/wing-feathers-enable-near-silent-flight/

And have a look at this video to see and hear the proof of the silence! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_FEaFgJyfA

And I thought it was my imagination!

(iridescent glass, ceramic tile, vitreous glass, metallic backed glass, marble) (SOLD)

((iridescent glass, ceramic tile, vitreous glass, metal backed glass, hand gilded metal leaf glass, marble)

‘The Owl Who Weaves Silence’ is framed and for sale at The Erwood Station Gallery, Builth Wells, Wales.

I couldn’t find a myth about an owl weaving mist (although now we have one 😉 ) , please let me know if you find one and come back soon to see some more owls and read a bit about Roman and Greek owl mythology.

🙂